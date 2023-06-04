Odisha train crash: 16 passengers bound for Vijayawada yet to be contacted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a high-level meeting with all the District Collectors and SPs on Saturday and directed them to set up help desks to reach out to passengers from AP, travelling in the ill-fated Coromandel Express. He also instructed the Collectors of coastal districts to be on alert and provide necessary help to the stranded passengers to bring them home.

NTR District Collector Senapati Dilli Rao said 39 passengers were said to have booked tickets from various places to Vijayawada. Of them, 23 are reported to be safe and 16 others are yet to be contacted. “We are trying to contact the missing but in vain. Nine passengers have reached Vijayawada in a special train from Bhubaneswar,” he informed.

Control rooms

Kakinada - 9490618506

Kakinada Police Control

Room - 9494933233

Ongole - 8886616044

Anantapur Police Control

Room - 08554- 240241

District Additional SP

office - 9440796801

BR Ambedkar Konaseema - 08856 - 293104/293198

Rajahmundry - 8977935609

Vizianagaram - 08922-236947

Annamayya - 08561 -293006

APSDMA - 1070, 112, 18004250101

People can send photos of their missing family members to WhatsApp No 8333905022

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a high-level meeting with all the District Collectors and SPs on Saturday and directed them to set up help desks to reach out to passengers from AP, travelling in the ill-fated Coromandel Express. He also instructed the Collectors of coastal districts to be on alert and provide necessary help to the stranded passengers to bring them home. NTR District Collector Senapati Dilli Rao said 39 passengers were said to have booked tickets from various places to Vijayawada. Of them, 23 are reported to be safe and 16 others are yet to be contacted. “We are trying to contact the missing but in vain. Nine passengers have reached Vijayawada in a special train from Bhubaneswar,” he informed. Control roomsgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kakinada - 9490618506 Kakinada Police Control Room - 9494933233 Ongole - 8886616044 Anantapur Police Control Room - 08554- 240241 District Additional SP office - 9440796801 BR Ambedkar Konaseema - 08856 - 293104/293198 Rajahmundry - 8977935609 Vizianagaram - 08922-236947 Annamayya - 08561 -293006 APSDMA - 1070, 112, 18004250101 People can send photos of their missing family members to WhatsApp No 8333905022