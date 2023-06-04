Home States Andhra Pradesh

Odisha train crash: 16 passengers bound for Vijayawada yet to be contacted

NTR District Collector Senapati Dilli Rao said 39 passengers were said to have booked tickets from various places to Vijayawada.

Published: 04th June 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue work underway after an accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district, Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a high-level meeting with all the District Collectors and SPs on Saturday and directed them to set up help desks to reach out to passengers from AP, travelling in the ill-fated Coromandel Express. He also instructed the Collectors of coastal districts to be on alert and provide necessary help to the stranded passengers to bring them home.

NTR District Collector Senapati Dilli Rao said 39 passengers were said to have booked tickets from various places to Vijayawada. Of them, 23 are reported to be safe and 16 others are yet to be contacted. “We are trying to contact the missing but in vain. Nine passengers have reached Vijayawada in a special train from Bhubaneswar,” he informed.

Control rooms

Kakinada - 9490618506 
Kakinada Police Control 
Room - 9494933233 
Ongole  - 8886616044 
Anantapur Police Control 
Room - 08554- 240241
District Additional SP
office - 9440796801 
BR Ambedkar Konaseema  - 08856 - 293104/293198 
Rajahmundry -  8977935609 
Vizianagaram - 08922-236947 
Annamayya -  08561 -293006
APSDMA - 1070, 112, 18004250101 
People can send photos of their missing family members to WhatsApp No 8333905022

