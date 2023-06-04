Odisha train crash: 16 passengers bound for Vijayawada yet to be contacted
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a high-level meeting with all the District Collectors and SPs on Saturday and directed them to set up help desks to reach out to passengers from AP, travelling in the ill-fated Coromandel Express. He also instructed the Collectors of coastal districts to be on alert and provide necessary help to the stranded passengers to bring them home.
NTR District Collector Senapati Dilli Rao said 39 passengers were said to have booked tickets from various places to Vijayawada. Of them, 23 are reported to be safe and 16 others are yet to be contacted. “We are trying to contact the missing but in vain. Nine passengers have reached Vijayawada in a special train from Bhubaneswar,” he informed.
Control rooms
Kakinada - 9490618506
Kakinada Police Control
Room - 9494933233
Ongole - 8886616044
Anantapur Police Control
Room - 08554- 240241
District Additional SP
office - 9440796801
BR Ambedkar Konaseema - 08856 - 293104/293198
Rajahmundry - 8977935609
Vizianagaram - 08922-236947
Annamayya - 08561 -293006
APSDMA - 1070, 112, 18004250101
People can send photos of their missing family members to WhatsApp No 8333905022