Home States Andhra Pradesh

Odisha train crash: 28 passengers from Tirupati reported safe

The MP said 28 passengers, including 18 from Tirupati, eight from Renigunta and two from Gudur, boarded the derailed train.

Published: 04th June 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue work underway after an accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The railway authorities have set up a special helpdesk to assist the train passengers of Tirupati stranded in Odisha and initiate measures to bring them back safely.

MP Maddila Gurumoorthy visited the railway station and enquired about the details of the passengers boarded the Yesvantpur-Howrah Express from Tirupati district. The MP said 28 passengers, including 18 from Tirupati, eight from Renigunta and two from Gudur, boarded the derailed train.

“All the 28 passengers are reported to be safe and steps are being taken to bring them back safely, the MP added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OdishaTirupatiOdisha train crash
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp