Odisha train crash: 28 passengers from Tirupati reported safe

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The railway authorities have set up a special helpdesk to assist the train passengers of Tirupati stranded in Odisha and initiate measures to bring them back safely.

MP Maddila Gurumoorthy visited the railway station and enquired about the details of the passengers boarded the Yesvantpur-Howrah Express from Tirupati district. The MP said 28 passengers, including 18 from Tirupati, eight from Renigunta and two from Gudur, boarded the derailed train.

“All the 28 passengers are reported to be safe and steps are being taken to bring them back safely, the MP added.

