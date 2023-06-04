Rare procedure performed at Guntur GGH

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Doctors of gastroenterology department at the Guntur GG H successfully performed endoscopic ultrasound-guided Splenic Artery Aneurysm Coiling, Glue, and Endoscopic ultrasound-guided Cystogastrostomy for pancreatic pseudocyst for the first time in the State.

According to hospital officials, Srinivasa Rao (35) from Krishna district had been suffering from excruciating stomach pain for a couple of months. After visiting many doctors, he came to Guntur GGH on May 17. Following preliminary tests, the doctors identified a splenic artery pseudoaneurysm and performed the procedure.

GUNTUR: Doctors of gastroenterology department at the Guntur GG H successfully performed endoscopic ultrasound-guided Splenic Artery Aneurysm Coiling, Glue, and Endoscopic ultrasound-guided Cystogastrostomy for pancreatic pseudocyst for the first time in the State. According to hospital officials, Srinivasa Rao (35) from Krishna district had been suffering from excruciating stomach pain for a couple of months. After visiting many doctors, he came to Guntur GGH on May 17. Following preliminary tests, the doctors identified a splenic artery pseudoaneurysm and performed the procedure.