Severe heatwave likely in two Andhra Pradesh districts

As many as 100 mandals report temp above 44.50 C; mercury level touches 45.590 C in Thotlavalluru of Krishna dist

Published: 04th June 2023

A flyover in Tirupati wore a deserted look due to high temperature on Saturday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  There was no respite from the sweltering heat for the citizens in Andhra Pradesh as approximately 100 regions in the State reported temperatures above 44.5 degree Celsius. Thotlavalluru in Krishna district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 45.59 degree Celsius on Saturday.

According to officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), severe heatwave conditions prevailed in 14 mandals, while 143 mandals in the State reported heatwave conditions.  

Severe heatwave conditions are likely on Sunday in Chintur of Alluri Sitarama Raju district and Uyuru of Krishna district. As many as 135 mandals in several sections, including Alluri Sitarama Raju, Bapatla, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Konaseema, Krishna, Nandyal, NTR, Palnadu, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Prakasam, West Godavari and YSR, might witness heatwave conditions.

On Saturday, severe heatwave conditions were reported at three mandals each in Palnadu and Guntur districts, two in East Godavari, one each in West Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, NTR, Parvathipuram-Manyam and Srikakulam districts. Heatwave conditions were reported at 18 mandals in Palnadu, 14 in NTR, 13 in YSR, 12 each in Krishna and Bapatla, and 11 mandals in Guntur districts. While Kakinada recorded 45.20 Celsius, Vijayawada reported 44.60 Celsius, Rajamahendravaram 44.570 Celsius, Tirupati 42.60 Celsius and Visakhapantam recorded 40.40 Celsius.

As per the IMD, thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places in coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts for the next two days. Light to moderate rains are likely at one or two places in the State. However, hot and humid weather is likely across the State for the next couple of days.

In view of heatwave conditions in the State, people have been requested to take preventive measures such as staying indoors between 11 am to 4 pm and hydrating themselves at regular intervals.

