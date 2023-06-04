TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu calls on Amit Shah, JP Nadda over ‘alliance talks’ in Delhi 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Saturday.

The meeting assumes significance as it is the first meeting between Naidu and Shah after the TDP snapped ties with the BJP by walking out of the NDA government in 2018. It is learnt that Naidu discussed the political alliances with the BJP and Jana Sena Party, besides explaining about the political situation in the State.

While BJP and Jana Sena Party are already in alliance, the reiteration of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan that he would not let Opposition votes split indicates a possible electoral alliance between the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena. Sources say the talks were held on both the parties working together in Telangana, for which the election schedule was released. According to sources, leaders of the BJP in Telangana are learnt to have sought the party top leaders to consider the option of electoral ties with the TDP so that the party could get better prospects in Telangana.

The JS chief, who met several BJP leaders during his visit to Delhi in April, called on Naidu later. Though, what transpired between the duo was not officially announced, it is believed that Pawan Kalyan explained Naidu about the issues that came up for discussion with the saffron party leaders in the national capital.

The meeting of Naidu with Amit Shah is believed to be crucial in the direction of possible alliance among the three parties in both the Telugu States. With less than a year’s time for elections in AP, the political equations are expected to change expeditiously.

