Train mishap averted at Kadiri railway level crossing as 'drunk' gateman goes missing in AP

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The presence of mind of the loco pilot and the railway staff at Kadiri railway station averted a train mishap in Sri Satya Sai district on Friday midnight. The railway gate at Kutagalla level crossing was not closed even when it was time for the Mumbai-bound Nagercoil Express. The gateman was found missing in the cabin when a railway police constable went there to check his presence based on a complaint lodged by the station master.

According to railway officials at Kadiri station, the train could only leave the station after getting a green signal from the railway gate. As there was a delay, the loco pilot lodged a complaint with the station master, who in turn informed the matter to the railway police.

GRP head constable Suresh Kumar rushed to the railway gate cabin and found that the gateman was absent. He alerted the station master of the same. The station master immediately sent a keyman, a pointsman and staff of the maintenance department to the level crossing in the Nagercoil Express, which moved at a speed of 10 kmph.

At Kutagalla level crossing, the train stopped. Observing the train, traffic on the road also came to a halt on both sides of the level crossing. The railway staff immediately closed the gates and the train passed the level crossing.

Later in the inquiry, it was found that gateman Narasimhulu was drunk on duty. He fell down and sustained injuries before the arrival of the train. He was shifted to hospital in Kadiri. Taking serious exception to the gateman’s dereliction of duty, which might have led to a mishap, tracks and gates maintenance senior officer suspended Narasimhulu.

