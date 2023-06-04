Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two murders reported in same family within a week in AP

Gopi, who always wanted a son, developed grudge on his daughter. Recently, he dragged and smashed her head to the floor.

Published: 04th June 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 09:46 AM



Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Days after a father killed his two-year-old daughter, another murder was reported in the same family in Mangalagiri on Friday. 

According to the police, the accused was M Gopi, a resident of Mangalagiri town. He was married to Mounika a few years ago and has two daughters. 

Gopi, who always wanted a son, developed grudge on his daughter. Recently, he dragged and smashed her head to the floor. After observing her daughter, Mounika shifted her to Vijayawada government hospital, where the girl lost her life while undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint from Mounika, the police filed a case and arrested Gopi. 

Following this, her family members conducted a ritual in which, Gopi’s uncle Siva Narayana and his son Venkatakrishna also attended. 

They got into an argument with another relative Sai Sandeep over getting bail for Gopi. 

Enraged with this, Sandeep attacked Sivanarayana with a huge rock and fled from the scene. 

Observing his son injured, Venkatakrishna chased Sai Sandeep with a knife and slit his throat. Suffering severe injuries, Sandeep died on the spot. Later, Venkatakrishna surrendered himself at Mangalagiri rural police station. The police filed a case and took the accused into custody. Probe is underway.

TAGS
man murders daughterAP family murder
India Matters

Comments

