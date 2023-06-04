Home States Andhra Pradesh

Women’s T20 Cricket League from in Vizianagaram from June 4 to 11

The ACA League will feature four teams: Vizag Dolphins, Rayalaseema Queens, Vizianagaram Royals and Bezawada Blazers.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Cricket Association Women’s T20 Cricket League Season 2 is scheduled to begin at the PVG Raju, ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram from June 4 to 11. 

Speaking to reporters at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, ACA secretary Gopinath Reddy said AP was the first State to host the women’s T20 tournament last year. 

The tournament not only provided an excellent platform for women cricketers to showcase their talent but also laid the foundation for their future. Moreover, the previous season's success led to four players from AP participating in the Indian Women’s Premier League.

Reshmi Gautam, brand ambassador for the Women’s T20, urged all mothers to encourage their daughters to participate in sports. She exuded confidence that this season would be even more successful.

