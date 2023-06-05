Home States Andhra Pradesh

APNGO takes up drive to clean Kondapalli Fort

Published: 05th June 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

The historic Kondapalli Fort near Vijayawada; (Below) a narrow road of the ghat road leading to the fort | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An awareness programme was organised by Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ (APNGO) to mark International Environment Day. As part of the programme, the members conducted a clean-up drive at Kondapalli Fort on Sunday.

Special Chief Secretary (Forest, environment, Science and Technology) P Chalapathi Rao attended as the chief guest. He appreciated the members of APNGO for participating in the clean-up drive.District Forest Officer Appanna opined that such cleaning programmes should be taken up at all the historic places in the State.

President of APNGOs Association A Vidyasagar said that protecting nature is a real social service.Raghunath Reddy from Adventure Club, Kondapalli ILA commissioner Sambasiva Rao, APNGO NTR district Secretary MD Ikbal and others were present.

