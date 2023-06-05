Attempt to attack TDP leader foiled

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Unidentified miscreants attempted to attack TDP State spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy at an apartment in BV Nagar in Nellore city on Sunday. The incident took place when Reddy visited Kilari Venkataswamy Naidu’s flat in the apartment. It created a flutter in the political circles and the opposition TDP blamed the ruling YSRC for the bid.

According to reports, a group of 8-10 people went to the apartment with sticks and lethal weapons, forced their way into Venkataswamy Naidu’s flat and tried to attack Reddy. However, their attempt was foiled by Venkataswamy Naidu and others in the apartment. The attackers fled on motorcycles when their attack bid failed.

Venkataswamy Naidu suffered minor injuries while foiling the attack bid and he was treated at a private hospital. On being alerted, Vedayapalem police rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident. A case was registered.

Upon receiving information, TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and others swiftly arrived at the scene. Somireddy strongly condemned the attempt to assault Reddy.

He alleged that despite reporting the attack to police, only two constables were dispatched, showing lack of adequate response from the law enforcement agency.TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh denounced the incident and blamed the YSRC leaders for the bid.

