Home States Andhra Pradesh

Attempt to attack TDP leader foiled

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh denounced the incident and blamed the YSRC leaders for the bid.

Published: 05th June 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Beaten-Thrashed

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Unidentified miscreants attempted to attack TDP State spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy at an apartment in BV Nagar in Nellore city on Sunday. The incident took place when Reddy visited Kilari Venkataswamy Naidu’s flat in the apartment. It created a flutter in the political circles and the opposition TDP blamed the ruling YSRC for the bid.

According to reports, a group of 8-10 people went to the apartment with sticks and lethal weapons, forced their way into Venkataswamy Naidu’s flat and tried to attack Reddy. However, their attempt was foiled by Venkataswamy Naidu and others in the apartment. The attackers fled on motorcycles when their attack bid failed.

Venkataswamy Naidu suffered minor injuries while foiling the attack bid and he was treated at a private hospital. On being alerted, Vedayapalem police rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident. A case was registered.

Upon receiving information, TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and others swiftly arrived at the scene. Somireddy strongly condemned the attempt to assault Reddy.

He alleged that despite reporting the attack to police, only two constables were dispatched, showing lack of adequate response from the law enforcement agency.TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh denounced the incident and blamed the YSRC leaders for the bid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDPAnam Venkataramana
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp