Eight beaches to come up in Tirupati district to promote tourism

TIRUPATI: In a bid to promote tourism in the Tirupati district, the tourism department officials are planning to develop eight beaches along the coastline. The district is having a seacoast of 75 kilometres with picturesque beaches, and destinations of heritage and cultural significance.

According to officials, eight beaches were selected in Teegapalem in Chillakuru mandal, Srinivasa satram in Kota, Tupilipalem, Vodapalem, White Kuppam, Pudikuppam, Srinivasapuram and Nawabpeta in Vakadu. There is a huge rush for Nawabpeta, Teegapalem beach in Chillakuru mandal and Tupilipalem beaches more particularly during weekends.

Very recently, the tourism department officials visited all the eight beaches and started preparing proposals for the development.They also appealed to local revenue officials to allocate land for various development works. Upon receiving proposals from the tourism department, Gudur revenue division authorities have identified around 3.25 acres of land for development of Tupilipalem beach located in Chillakur mandal.

“We have identified eight beaches for developing them as tourism destinations. Funds will be released after land allocation from local revenue authorities. The works will be started within a short period as per the directions of State government,” said district tourism officer Rupendranth Reddy.The officials are planning to set up food courts, walking tracks, changing rooms, children play arena, drinking water facility, fitness area and safe swimming zones.

