Heatwave conditions likely in 276 mandals in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The mercury level was above 40 degree Celsius at several places in the State on Sunday. Around 100 places recorded more than 43 degree Celsius. The highest daytime temperature of 45.22 degree Celsius was reported at Nandivada in Krishna district.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), heat conditions prevailed in 41 mandals in the State, including nine in NTR district, eight in Krishna, four each in East Godavari and Eluru, three each in Guntur and Anakapalle.

As per the weather forecast, severe heatwave conditions are likely in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district on Monday. On the other hand, 276 mandals in several districts, including Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle, Bapatla, East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Nandyal, Palnadu, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Prakasam, West Godavari and Kadapa may witness heatwave conditions.

Several major cities in the State witnessed a hot day on Sunday. While Kakinada recorded 43.2 degree Celsius, Vijayawada reported 42.2 degree Celsius, Tirupati 42.8 degree Celsius and Visakhapantam 38.5 degree Celsius.

Later in the evening, there was a sudden change in weather in some parts of the State, mostly in north coastal districts and brief spells of moderate rains with gale winds were reported.As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places in coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts for the next two days. Light to moderate rains are likely at one or two places in the State. However, hot and humid weather is likely across the State for the next couple of days.

In view of the heatwave conditions, people have been advised to take precautionary measures such as staying indoors between 11 am and 4 pm and hydrating themselves.

