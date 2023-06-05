Home States Andhra Pradesh

JP Nadda to attend rally in Tirupati on June 10

Bharati Pravin Pawar, who arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday evening, visited Guntur and attended a meeting with traders.

Published: 05th June 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 10:21 AM

JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national leaders will visit the State to participate in the programmes being organised to mark the 9-year rule of the Narendra Modi government.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar is visiting the State on Sunday. On June 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving to address a public meeting in Visakhapatnam.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will attend a public rally in the temple town of Tirupati on June 10.

On Monday, she will hold a meeting with senior BJP leaders in Guntur and participate in Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan (BSA) and also interact with the party’s social media group and farmers.

