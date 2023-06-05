Home States Andhra Pradesh

Odisha train crash: Fishermen recount horror, say ‘Kali Ma saved us’

The State government had handed over a cheque of Rs 30,000 to them towards transportation charges.

Ariel view of the triple train crash. (Photo | EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “We thought it was the end, but Goddess Kali saved us,” a group of seven fishermen told the TNIE as they recounted the anxious moments they spent beneath the overturned compartment of the Coromandel Express on the fateful day of the accident in Balasore, Odisha.

Recalling the nightmare, Maddi Satyam, one of the fishermen, said five people from Pedajalripeta and two from Kota Veedhi in Visakhapatnam had left for a week-long pilgrimage to Puri, Varanasi and Kolkata on May 27. They were returning home after offering prayers at Kalighat Kali Temple in Kolkata on June 2.
“There was a lot of hue and cry as the compartment had overturned and people had fallen on top of each other. It was difficult to wriggle out. Despite injuring his left ear, Ch Raju from our group pulled us all of out of the debris. Another youngster also helped us,” he told TNIE.

While five of them were travelling in S4 coach, two others were in S1.“We feel that it was only because of the blessings of the Goddess that we were able to escape the tragedy with some injuries,” Satyam expressed.

He said four of the seven fishermen had sustained injuries.Two of them, Raju and Ramana, were seriously hurt. Pankaj, a doctor in Balasore, came to their rescue and took care of them, he added.

“While officials from Andhra Pradesh had asked us to stay in Balasore for treatment, we left the place immediately as we wanted to meet our dear ones. They were very worried about our safety,” Satyam said.
He added that they were relieved to reach Vizag the next morning. The State government had handed over a cheque of Rs 30,000 to them towards transportation charges.

