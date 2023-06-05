Odisha train crash: Railway Minister lauds relief efforts of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Cuttack on Sunday and held discussions regarding rescue and relief measures. Amarnath explained to the Union Minister about the relief measures taken up by the AP government to rescue the train passengers from the State.

The State has set up control rooms in every district to help needy people.Vaishnaw said it was for the first time he had come across a State government setting up control rooms in connection with train accidents. He congratulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for undertaking relief operations on a war-footing.

The Railway Minister directed officials to record the relief steps taken by the AP government. He also lauded the setting up of a six-member committee with three IAS and three IPS officers by the AP government. Amarnath informed him that their initiatives had yielded results in tracing the passengers from Andhra Pradesh early and render possible assistance to them.

Earlier, Amarnath reviewed the relief and rescue operations with the specially set up committee comprising three IAS and three IPS officers. He also visited Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar where K Puja of M Kothuru in Santabommali mandal of Srikakulam district is undergoing treatment for injury to her hand. He directed the officials to shift her to Visakhapatnam Apollo Hospital immediately.

Amarnath also visited Bahanaga railway station, where the accident occurred. Speaking on the occasion, he said it was a tragic incident and steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of such accidents in the future.“It is unfortunate that such an accident occurred at a time when the digital technology revolutionised the communication system,” he observed.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Cuttack on Sunday and held discussions regarding rescue and relief measures. Amarnath explained to the Union Minister about the relief measures taken up by the AP government to rescue the train passengers from the State. The State has set up control rooms in every district to help needy people.Vaishnaw said it was for the first time he had come across a State government setting up control rooms in connection with train accidents. He congratulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for undertaking relief operations on a war-footing. The Railway Minister directed officials to record the relief steps taken by the AP government. He also lauded the setting up of a six-member committee with three IAS and three IPS officers by the AP government. Amarnath informed him that their initiatives had yielded results in tracing the passengers from Andhra Pradesh early and render possible assistance to them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier, Amarnath reviewed the relief and rescue operations with the specially set up committee comprising three IAS and three IPS officers. He also visited Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar where K Puja of M Kothuru in Santabommali mandal of Srikakulam district is undergoing treatment for injury to her hand. He directed the officials to shift her to Visakhapatnam Apollo Hospital immediately. Amarnath also visited Bahanaga railway station, where the accident occurred. Speaking on the occasion, he said it was a tragic incident and steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of such accidents in the future.“It is unfortunate that such an accident occurred at a time when the digital technology revolutionised the communication system,” he observed.