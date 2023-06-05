Home States Andhra Pradesh

Odisha train crash: Railway Minister lauds relief efforts of Andhra Pradesh

Earlier, Amarnath reviewed the relief and rescue operations with the specially set up committee comprising three IAS and three IPS officers.

Published: 05th June 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath meets Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Cuttack in Odisha on Sunday I express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Cuttack on Sunday and held discussions regarding rescue and relief measures. Amarnath explained to the Union Minister about the relief measures taken up by the AP government to rescue the train passengers from the State.

The State has set up control rooms in every district to help needy people.Vaishnaw said it was for the first time he had come across a State government setting up control rooms in connection with train accidents. He congratulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for undertaking relief operations on a war-footing.

The Railway Minister directed officials to record the relief steps taken by the AP government. He also lauded the setting up of a six-member committee with three IAS and three IPS officers by the AP government. Amarnath informed him that their initiatives had yielded results in tracing the passengers from Andhra Pradesh early and render possible assistance to them.

Earlier, Amarnath reviewed the relief and rescue operations with the specially set up committee comprising three IAS and three IPS officers. He also visited Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar where K Puja of M Kothuru in Santabommali mandal of Srikakulam district is undergoing treatment for injury to her hand. He directed the officials to shift her to Visakhapatnam Apollo Hospital immediately.

Amarnath also visited Bahanaga railway station, where the accident occurred. Speaking on the occasion, he said it was a tragic incident and steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of such accidents in the future.“It is unfortunate that such an accident occurred at a time when the digital technology revolutionised the communication system,” he observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini VaishnawOdisha train crash AP government
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp