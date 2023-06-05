Water levels in AP reservoirs marginally low; officials allay farmers’ fears

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water levels in various reservoirs of Andhra Pradesh as of June 4, 2023 are marginally low compared to last year. However, officials maintain that there is no need for worry as the water in reservoirs is sufficient to cater to the irrigation needs of farmers in the initial stages of Kharif.

The total water level has stood at 417.56 TMC as against 442.56 TMC last year on the same day. The quantum of water in the reservoirs is 42.46% of the total gross capacity of 983.49 TMC.According to the data available with the Water Resources Department, the gross capacity of major reservoirs in the State is 865.64 TMC. On June 4, 2023, the water level stood at 369.87 TMC, while it was 398.97 TMC last year on the same day.

Similarly, water available in the medium reservoirs in the State on June 4, 2023 was put at 46.71 TMC, which is 40.59% of the gross capacity of 115.09 TMC. Last year, the water level in the medium reservoirs stood at 43.55 TMC. The gross capacity of other reservoirs (minor) is 1.62 TMC. A total of 0.97 TMC is available now, which is 59.96% of the gross capacity. The water level in the projects stood at 0.04 TMC last year.

Though the water levels in reservoirs were comparatively lower than previous year, during the last water year, the State witnessed good spells of rains, particularly in July - August phase and there were intermittent spells of heavy rains, which filled all the major and minor reservoirs.

“The present water levels are sufficient for initial phase of Kharif till the monsoon sets in,” a senior official of water resources department said.However, farmers are having their fingers crossed with reports of delayed monsoon. However, IMD officials said, “Monsoon is expected to arrive in the State by the middle of June.”

