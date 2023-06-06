Home States Andhra Pradesh

7 women dead as tractor turns turtle in Guntur

Published: 06th June 2023 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 11:52 AM

Tractor overturned in Vatticherukur in Guntur on Monday |  Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a ghastly road accident, seven women lost their lives  and at least 20 others suffered serious injuries after a tractor turned turtle in Vatticherukur in Guntur on Monday.  

According to police and eyewitnesses, a group of people, who hailed from Kondapadu in Prattipadu mandal, were heading to Jupudi in Chebrolu mandal in a tractor to attend a function. 

When the tractor crossed the petrol bunk near Vatticherukur around 2.40 pm, the vehicle lost control and plunged into a canal. 

Nearly 30 people were travelling in the tractor. The police rushed the spot after being informed by the locals and shifted the injured to Guntur GGH. While three women died on the spot, three others were announced brought dead, and  another died while receiving treatment, police said.

The deceased were identified as M Nagamma (50), G Meraamma (45), G Rathnakumari (52), K Nirmala (50), G Suhasini (48), G Saloni (50) and M Jhansi Rani (48). 

Rs 5L ex gratia announced for Guntur mishap victims

The State government announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. Police officials said that the rash driving led to the tragic accident and that severe action would be taken against the driver.  A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. 

Meanwhile, heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) as the kin of the deceased and injured reached the hospital. The family members were devastated, as four women out of the seven deceased were from the same family. 

Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, who was touring in Guntur, rushed to the hospital and reviewed the treatment being provided to the injured people. She directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical services for the victims and shift them to AIIMS, if need be. She also interacted with the families of the victims and assured them support. 

India Matters

