Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amit Shah’s visit to Visakhapatnam postponed to June 11

The saffron party is gearing up to hold a major public meeting in the City, seven months after Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s roadshow. 

Published: 06th June 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : Public meeting of Union home minster Amit Shah, scheduled to be held on June 8 in Visakhapatnam, has been postponed to June 11, BJP State president Somu Veerraju announced on Monday. 

The saffron party is gearing up to hold a major public meeting in the City, seven months after Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s roadshow. 

This is the first time Shah will be holding a public meeting in the city. Earlier, he had held a roadshow in the Port City before the 2019 elections. BJP leaders visited Sharada Bakery Ground near Birla Junction and the railway football ground for the Union minister’s meeting.

BJP parliamentary party president Medapati Ravindra said the football ground where PM Modi had addressed a meeting in 2019 will be finalised. He added party workers and leaders from all wards of seven Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam will attend the meeting and make it successful. 

Stating that the itinerary for the public meeting is not yet finalised, Ravindra mentioned that Shah might hold a meeting with party ward presidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp