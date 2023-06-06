Amit Shah’s visit to Visakhapatnam postponed to June 11

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : Public meeting of Union home minster Amit Shah, scheduled to be held on June 8 in Visakhapatnam, has been postponed to June 11, BJP State president Somu Veerraju announced on Monday.

The saffron party is gearing up to hold a major public meeting in the City, seven months after Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s roadshow.

This is the first time Shah will be holding a public meeting in the city. Earlier, he had held a roadshow in the Port City before the 2019 elections. BJP leaders visited Sharada Bakery Ground near Birla Junction and the railway football ground for the Union minister’s meeting.

BJP parliamentary party president Medapati Ravindra said the football ground where PM Modi had addressed a meeting in 2019 will be finalised. He added party workers and leaders from all wards of seven Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam will attend the meeting and make it successful.

Stating that the itinerary for the public meeting is not yet finalised, Ravindra mentioned that Shah might hold a meeting with party ward presidents.

