Andhra Pradesh: Ayah wins 20-yr-old fight for service regularisation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After 20 years of running from pillar to post, an ayah of the Women and Child Welfare Department won a battle as the High Court of Andhra Pradesh upheld the orders of the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal to pay the salary to her as per regularisation norms of GO 212.

A division bench held the negligence of the officials responsible for the inordinate delay in G Pullama, a native of Rajampet in Kadapa, receiving pay and perks for several years.The court dismissed the petition of the Women and Child Welfare Department challenging the AP Administrative Tribunal orders and instructed it to pay Rs 10,000 as legal expenses to Pullama.

In 1986, Pullama began working as an Ayah at Kadapa Children’s Home Superintendent office. In 1994, GO 212, regularising all the employees appointed before 1993, was issued. Pullamma applied for it and received a positive response. She was appointed as an attender in Child Development Officer’s office in Railway Kodur. Increments, too, were given to her, but from June 2001, she was not being paid. Pullamma took a legal recourse and approached the AP Administrative Tribunal.

In 2003, even as the Tribunal gave orders in her favour and directed the department to pay her salary, along with arrears, officials stated that her service was regularised without the notice of the finance department. They further insured orders removing her services from regularised status. Pullama approached the Tribunal once again in 2006 and on its orders, the department fixed her salary at `3,850. They stated that arrears will be calculated from 2005.

Noticing that her service was not regularised, she fought once again. Officials informed the Tribunal that she was being paid salary from 2003, but Pullamma said her services were regularised from 1993 and sought salary arrears from that time besides regularisation of her service. Orders were issued in her favour. With officials not paying any heed to the Tribunal’s orders, Pullamma approached the High Court and filed a contempt petition.

Officials in response issued orders in 2009 regularising her service and she was appointed as Sevika in 2010. However, there was no response from the department on her pending arrears. She knocked the Tribunal’s doors once again in 2010. Following this, the Tribunal ordered the department to regularise her service from 1993 as per GO 212. However, Women and Child Welfare department challenged the orders in the High Court in 2013. After hearing the case recently, HC gave its verdict in Pullama’s favour.

