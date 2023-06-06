Andhra Pradesh CM to distribute 8,900 TIDCO houses on June 9

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute 8,900 TIDCO (Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation) houses in Gudivada on June 9, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Audimulapu Suresh announced on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the State government is determined to complete the distribution of TIDCO houses by the end of July. Out of a total 1.5 lakh TIDCO houses in the State, 60,000 to 70,000 have already been distributed.

On the pending bills of various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), as reported in a section of media, the minister clarified that there were no pending bills. He explained that bills to the tune of Rs 510.46 crore towards 2,76o works had been cleared through Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) over the last 10 days.

Elaborating, he said Rs 20 crore towards electricity charges, Rs 9 crore for rentals, Rs 51 crore for other bills and Rs 258.20 crore towards 1,926 works had been cleared.

“We have cleared Rs 340.67 crore pertaining to general municipal funds, Rs 53.37 crore for 258 works under the 14th Finance Commission and Rs 116.42 crore for works under the 15th Finance Commission,” he added.

Admitting that there could be a delay in clearance of bills, Audimulapu said found fault with the previous TDP regime for introducing the system of payment through CFMS in 2017-18. “If anyone should be blamed for the delay, it should be the previous government as it had changed the mode of payment,” he remarked.

Asserting that the Jagan government is leaving no stone unturned for urbanisation and to ensure better amenities in towns and cities, he said funds from Central, State and local bodies are being used for the same.

“Administration sanctions for Rs 3,500 crore under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) 1.0 and Rs 5,000 crore under AMRUT 2.0 have been given,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the State government’s efforts towards civic bodies becoming self-sufficient, Audimulapu said, “We have even changed the basis of property taxes from Annual Rental Value (ARV) mode to Capital (Asset) Value System so that municipal corporations can make more revenue. Urban local bodies are being encouraged to monetise lands under them and earn revenue in the form commercial complexes.”

However, he was quick to point out that though demand for property taxes has been increased, realisation has only been around 50 per cent, which needs to be improved.

On implementation of user charges for garbage collection in urban local bodies, the minister and Special Chief Secretary (MAUD) Y Srilakshmi maintained that it was being done as per the Government of India guidelines.

