Andhra Pradesh govt to regularise 7,000 contract employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday decided to regularise around 7,000 contract employees who have completed five years of service. The decision was taken on Monday during the Joint Staff Council meeting conducted by the Group of Ministers (GoM), including Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Adimulapu Suresh, Advisor to Govt (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to Govt (Employees Welfare) Chandrasekhar Reddy with the representatives of several employees associations at the Secretariat. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will chair a cabinet meet on Wednesday to discuss and give his approval for the regularisation of the contract employees. After the cabinet’s nod, the order for regularisation of services will be issued.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, minister Botcha Satyanarayana said, “The government took the decision to regularise the services of contract employees as per the promise made by Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra. The order to this effect will be issued soon.”

Asserting that the employees are part of the government, Botcha went on to elaborate that the government would extend all possible support to them and work towards resolving their issues. While stressing that the State government has been committed to provide a better pension scheme for the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) employees, the minister said that the matter will also be discussed during the Cabinet meet.

The GoM also assured to pay the pending arrears of the Pay Revision Commission in four years. Botcha also stated that the Cabinet will also take a decision on constituting the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

