Odisha train crash: Two kids from AP have close shave with death

Two children, who were travelling in the Coromandel express along with their parents on Friday, had a miraculous escape with minor injuries.

Triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore. (Photo | EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

Two children, who were travelling in the Coromandel express along with their parents on Friday, had a miraculous escape with minor injuries.

Recalling the horror, Kadur Lokesh (47), a resident of Marikavalasa and father of two children, said he and his wife Mini (36) went to Kolkata to visit his brother for the vacation. 

While returning home, they boarded the Coromandel express on June 2. Lokesh and his elder son were sleeping on the upper berth, while his wife and daughter were sleeping on the middle berth. 

“All of a sudden they heard a loud noise and realised that their coach had capsized. I was holding my son very close me and Mini took care of my three-year-old daughter. Even though we suffered minor injuries, we are happy that my children are safe,” he expressed.

Local villagers came to our rescue and smashed the window panes to pull us out to safety, he added.
“We hired a private vehicle to reach Bhubaneswar, where we boarded a special train to reach Vizag,” Lokesh told TNIE.

Odisha train crash
