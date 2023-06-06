Rs 1 lakh ex gratia handed over to survivors of Odisha train accident

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as six of the 12 passengers, who were injured in the Odisha train accident on Friday, are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Visakhapatnam. Taking stock of the treatment being provided to the injured, Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath visited the hospitals in Visakhapatnam on Monday and instructed the doctors to render their services for their speedy recovery. He also handed over Rs 1 lakh cheques to the injured on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Amarnath said that as per the railway reservation charts, 342 passengers belonging to Andhra Pradesh, including 309 in Coromandel express and 33 in Yashwanthpur express, were travelling in the ill-fated trains on the day of accident.

“Of the passengers, only one person was killed and the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased. The officials also identified the five passengers belonging to AP who were travelling in general compartment on that day,” the minister informed.

Amarnath said that as per the directions of the chief minister he along with three IAS and three IPS officers accompanied by 27 supporting staff, who include nine MROs, left for Odisha by road on the next day of the accident. He said along with other team members, he visited all hospitals in Balasore and Cuttack where the injured persons were undergoing treatment. They identified the injured patients from the state and shifted them to hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam for better treatment.

He further added that the relief and rescue operations launched at brisk pace received wide appreciation from several quarters, including Union Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw.

“There were no distress calls from any one from the state. They received a call from Khammam about Ambati Ramulu, who boarded the train at Vijayawada. Though he is from neighbouring state they started enquiring about him,” Amranath said.

Stating that there are 187 bodies at Balasore, which are yet to be identified, and the Odisha government wants to wait for another 24 hours, the IT minister said that they are coordinating with the Union government with regard to those travelled in unreserved coaches. He further said that ambulances and Maha Prasthanam vehicles which were deployed by the Andhra Pradesh government were sought by the union government for use.

Later in the day, Amarnath visited the hospitals in the Visakhapatnam city where the injured are undergoing treatment and enquired about the treatment being given to the injured passengers. He promised all help from the State government and asked the doctors to ensure speedy recovery of the injured.

