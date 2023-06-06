Special drive to encourage commuters to fix high-security registration plates

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the district transport department officials are gearing up to conduct special drives to encourage commuters to fix high-security registration plates (HSRP) to their vehicles.

Though the Supreme Court gave clear instructions to set HSRP in 2013, the process is progressing at a snail’s pace for several years. Recently, after the State government has issued instructions to the transport department officials regarding HSRP, the officials are paying special focus and are conducting special drives and educating the public on the benefits of HSRP.

High-security number plates are number plates made of aluminium and are fixed onto the vehicle using a minimum of two non-reusable snap-on locks. On the top left corner, there is a blue-coloured chromium-based hologram of the size 20mm x 20mm of Ashoka Chakra. On the bottom left corner, there is a unique laser-branded 10-digit permanent identification number (PIN).

The numerals and alphabets of the registration number, have a film applied over them and are preceded by a blue ‘IND’ acronym at a 45-degree angle. The alphanumerical written on the board denote the State, district and RTO code. This plate is also electrically linked to the vehicle where it is installed.

Installing HSRP to the vehicles helps the government to accumulate crucial information such as engine number, chassis number etc. With this information, the authorities can easily track down the vehicles.

According to official reports, as many as 1.58 lakh transport vehicles are registered in Guntur district, including 24,999 lorries, 8,000 cabs, 16,000 tractors, 29,000 autos, 839 ambulances, and 2,897 school buses. They also informed that 7 lakh non-transport vehicles were registered in the district.

The officials are urging the public to book a slot to get HSRP on the government website, after which the new number plate would be allotted within few days. People also can contact RTO office or vehicle showrooms to get HSRP, they informed.

GUNTUR: Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the district transport department officials are gearing up to conduct special drives to encourage commuters to fix high-security registration plates (HSRP) to their vehicles. Though the Supreme Court gave clear instructions to set HSRP in 2013, the process is progressing at a snail’s pace for several years. Recently, after the State government has issued instructions to the transport department officials regarding HSRP, the officials are paying special focus and are conducting special drives and educating the public on the benefits of HSRP. High-security number plates are number plates made of aluminium and are fixed onto the vehicle using a minimum of two non-reusable snap-on locks. On the top left corner, there is a blue-coloured chromium-based hologram of the size 20mm x 20mm of Ashoka Chakra. On the bottom left corner, there is a unique laser-branded 10-digit permanent identification number (PIN). googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The numerals and alphabets of the registration number, have a film applied over them and are preceded by a blue ‘IND’ acronym at a 45-degree angle. The alphanumerical written on the board denote the State, district and RTO code. This plate is also electrically linked to the vehicle where it is installed. Installing HSRP to the vehicles helps the government to accumulate crucial information such as engine number, chassis number etc. With this information, the authorities can easily track down the vehicles. According to official reports, as many as 1.58 lakh transport vehicles are registered in Guntur district, including 24,999 lorries, 8,000 cabs, 16,000 tractors, 29,000 autos, 839 ambulances, and 2,897 school buses. They also informed that 7 lakh non-transport vehicles were registered in the district. The officials are urging the public to book a slot to get HSRP on the government website, after which the new number plate would be allotted within few days. People also can contact RTO office or vehicle showrooms to get HSRP, they informed.