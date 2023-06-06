Tirupati cops bust international drug peddling gang, eight arrested

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a major drug burst, Sullurpeta police Monday arrested an eight-member international gang allegedly involved in smuggling ganja from Anakapalle to Sri Lanka via Tirupati.

Interestingly, the gang transacted in gold instead of cash. A total of 240 kg of the contraband, meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, was seized on the Nellore-Chennai highway (NH-16). According to Superintendent of Police (SP) P Parameswara Reddy, the cops acted on a tip-off and conducted vehicular checks at Holycross circle in Sullurpeta.

The team found a vehicle moving suspiciously from Nellore and intercepted it. The police seized the contraband, packed and concealed in 120 packets during the search operations. Police also recovered another car, which was moving as a pilot vehicle.

The police learnt that the accused were part of a bigger network engaged in drug smuggling activity during the probe.

The members of the gang were identified as C.Ananda Velu (48) from labour colony in Gindi in Chennai, Bala Kishan (60) from Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu, Ch Tirumala (38), K Raghunandan (41) from Chennai, J Varadarajan (37) from Dindi, D Lav Raju (28), K Venkataramana (25) and B Ravi (41) from Anakapalle district. Of the eight nabbed, five accused belonged to the Ananda Velu group and three others from Appalanaidu group in Anakapalle.

“Ananda Velu has been procuring ganja from Appalanaidu and smuggling the same to Sri Lanka through coastal areas in Chennai, Rameswaram, Velangini, Nagapattinam, Tuthukudi and Tiruchanduru via the sea. The gang uses small boats to export the cannabis to its recipient, Khadar Bhai, a Sri Lankan national. Smugglers have been exchanging gold instead of cash for selling ganja,” said Reddy.

Police launch manhunt to nab two others

Preliminary findings revealed that Ananda Velu formed his own gang to conduct these illegal operations. Appalanaidu, the primary supplier of ganja in Anakapalle, collaborated with fellow gang members to procure the contraband from the Odisha border. Khadar Bhai specialised in smuggling ganja from India to his home country, where he sold it to reap profits. The SP said they launched a manhunt to arrest Appalanaidu and Khadar Bhai.

