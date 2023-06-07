‘57,000 mothers received Rs 24 cr under Matru Vandana’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for health and family welfare Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar on Tuesday visited G Konduru village in NTR district and inspected the primary health centre. She pointed out that Rs 24 crore was deposited directly into the accounts of 57,000 mothers under the Matru Vandana Yojana scheme.The minister interacted with the beneficiaries and sought to know if they were facing any problems in receiving the benefits of the scheme.

Further, Pravin Pawar assured the beneficiaries that appropriate steps would be taken to deposit the money directly into their accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT), instead of the funds being sent to the State first, which further are sent to the PHC and finally to the beneficiaries. She also congratulated the doctors and ICDS officials at the PHC for implementing the scheme on a large scale in the NTR district.

Later, the Union Minister enquired about the supply of drinking water in the village. The residents told her that they get water once in a couple of days.When she sought an explanation from the officers of the Rural Water Supply Department, they told the minister that there was no such issue. She lashed out at the officials for lying to her. Pravin Pawar inspected the Prime Minister’s National Dialysis Programme Centre in A Konduru.Speaking to reporters, she said the Central government had set up a dialysis centre in the village after receiving several complaints about people suffering with kidney problems.

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for health and family welfare Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar on Tuesday visited G Konduru village in NTR district and inspected the primary health centre. She pointed out that Rs 24 crore was deposited directly into the accounts of 57,000 mothers under the Matru Vandana Yojana scheme.The minister interacted with the beneficiaries and sought to know if they were facing any problems in receiving the benefits of the scheme. Further, Pravin Pawar assured the beneficiaries that appropriate steps would be taken to deposit the money directly into their accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT), instead of the funds being sent to the State first, which further are sent to the PHC and finally to the beneficiaries. She also congratulated the doctors and ICDS officials at the PHC for implementing the scheme on a large scale in the NTR district. Later, the Union Minister enquired about the supply of drinking water in the village. The residents told her that they get water once in a couple of days.When she sought an explanation from the officers of the Rural Water Supply Department, they told the minister that there was no such issue. She lashed out at the officials for lying to her. Pravin Pawar inspected the Prime Minister’s National Dialysis Programme Centre in A Konduru.Speaking to reporters, she said the Central government had set up a dialysis centre in the village after receiving several complaints about people suffering with kidney problems.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });