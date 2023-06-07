AP CM Jagan reviews works at Polavaram project as Centre sanctions Rs 12,911 cr

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union government on Tuesday approved to sanction over Rs 12,000 crore to the Andhra Pradesh government for completing the works under phase-one of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. This comes close on the heels of the Centre disbursing Rs 10,460.87 crore to the State as compensation towards revenue deficit for financial year 2014-15.

The development came on the day Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Polavaram village in Eluru district and reviewed works of the project on Tuesday. Irrigation department officials apprised him about the Centre’s decision and explained that the Union Finance Department has issued a memorandum sanctioning Rs 12,911.15 crore.

Director of the Union Finance Department (Expenditure Department) LK Trivedi on Monday wrote a letter to Principal Secretary of State Water Resources Department approving the funds.During his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jagan had urged the Centre to sanction Rs 10,000 crore for completing the construction of the dam.

Officials informed Jagan that the Union government has decided to allocate an additional Rs 2,000 crore for construction of the cofferdam which was washed away due to the Godavari floods.The Centre has reportedly directed the finance department to sanction the funds for the project as per the latest rates instead of the 2013-14 rates. It has also removed the department-wise restrictions on bill payments.

Reviewing the progress of works, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey and examined the works being carried out at the upper and lower cofferdams, and the damaged diaphragm wall. He directed officials to develop the project site as a tourist destination by constructing a hotel and providing other amenities for visitors.

Jagan also instructed them to complete repairs of the damaged diaphragm wall at the earliest so that the main project works could be expedited. Taking stock of the R&R process, he told officials to provide all facilities as the construction of colonies progresses.

Responding, officials informed Jagan that 79.61% of works at the irrigation project have been completed. Elaborating, they said works for the spillway concrete, construction of upper and lower coffer dams, concrete work at gap 3, arrangement of 48 radial gates, river sluice gates, tunnel work at the power house, vibro-compaction and sand filling at gap 1, transportation of sand to ECRF gap 2 area have been completed, while the approach channel works are nearing completion.

They also informed the Chief Minister that they are expediting works to complete the repairs of the diaphragm wall by December.Officials added that 12,658 displaced families have been shifted to the newly-constructed colonies. On reports of cracks in the guide wall, officials explained that the Central Water Commission (CWC) had approved the designs of the guide wall and added that repairs would be undertaken as per the CWC’s suggestion.

Jagan accused a section of media of spreading misinformation on the cracks in the guide wall. He said, “This section of the media was silent over the damage of the diaphragm wall caused by the faulty construction of the upper cofferdam during the previous regime. When the flash floods came, water gushed into the diaphragm wall through the gaps causing severe damage. The damage caused an extra burden of Rs 2,000 crore, besides delaying it. The media was silent on this because the contract was given to the relatives of a person who was close to the previous TDP regime.”

