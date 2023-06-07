Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP farmer finds Rs 2-crore diamond in field

According to unverified reports, people find diamonds worth Rs 5 crore in Maddikera and Tuggali mandals every year.

Published: 07th June 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:32 AM

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: People from various places are thronging the villages in Kurnool’s Tuggali and Maddikera following rumours of a farmer finding a diamond worth over Rs 2 crore in his field in Basinepalli village. Though several reports emerged on Tuesday, stating that the farmer became rich overnight after selling the diamond, police rubbished them.

Every year, as Kurnool receives autumnal rains, several people from Anantapur, Kadapa and Prakasam districts, and Ballari in Karnataka begin their search for coloured-stones (rangurallu) in the fields of Jonnagiri, Peravali, Pagidirayi, Tuggali, and Maddikera.

It is believed that Srikrishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara Empire and his minister Timmarusu hid a big treasure of diamonds and gold ornaments. According to experts, the gems show up after washed away by rain.According to unverified reports, people find diamonds worth Rs 5 crore in Maddikera and Tuggali mandals every year.

Local merchants and middlemen sell the diamonds procured from villagers to big traders in Gutthi in Anantapur district, Bajarappa, a resident of Maddikera village said. Speaking to TNIE, Maddikera sub-inspector Rizwan said diamond hunting generally in the end of May every year. He added that they have not received any information so far.

