BJP sees scope to gain foothold in Visakhapatnam, plans series of party events

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP has set its eyes on Visakhapatnam, where the party fared better in earlier elections, compared to other constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.Owing to cosmopolitan culture and presence of a large number of north Indian people in Navy and public sector undertakings in Vizag, the BJP has got a vote bank for itself.

The party has a track record of winning the first mayoral election of Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in 1981 when the party bagged 24 of the total 50 divisions. Then the municipal elections were held on party symbol. NSN Reddy of BJP was the first mayor of Vizag.

In 1999, K Haribabu won from Visakhapatnam Suth constituency on BJP ticket. The BJP bagged Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha and North Assembly seats in the 2014 elections. BJP nominee Haribabu won the LS seat, defeating YSRC candidate YS Vijayamma by a huge margin. In 2017, the BJP won North Andhra MLC Graduates Constituency, when its nominee PVN Madhav was elected. Incidentally, Madhav’s father PV Chalapati Rao represented Jan Sangh in the legislative council twice.

The BJP, however, drew a blank in 2019 as it contested the elections independently without any alliance. To consolidate its foothold in the urban district, the BJP has been focusing on Visakhapatnam since 2019.

The party has lined up meetings with several Union ministers and the party senior State and Central leaders. It organised a two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022. Modi’s roadshow drew tremendous response from people much to the delight of BJP leaders.

Notwithstanding the alliances in the State, the BJP is now planning to expand its base further. As part of it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Vizag on June 11. His visit to Vizag assumes significance in the wake of a possible alliance with TDP and Jana Sena.

After the Prime Minister’s visit to the city seven months ago, the BJP sees the visit of Amit Shah as an opportunity to further boost the morale of the party rank and file in the State.Speaking to TNIE, former BJP MLA and party State vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju said Amit Shah’s visit will certainly help the saffron party to improve its strength.

Amit Shah is coming as part of the nationwide campaign on Modi government’s nine year rule. He will hold a meeting with BJP workers of all polling booths in the parliamentary constituency and may interact with key persons of the city before returning to Delhi.The five-day visit of Union Minister V Muraleedharan has been proposed as part of Pravas Yojana later this month, Vishnu Kumar Raju said.

