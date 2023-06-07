Home States Andhra Pradesh

CID questions Margadarsi MD for 10 hours in Hyderabad

According to sources, the CID sought to know as to where the money collected from depositors was diverted.

Published: 07th June 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:32 AM

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID)

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID). (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying their probe into the alleged irregularities in Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL), Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department officials on Tuesday questioned the firm’s managing director Ch Sailaja Kiran for nearly 10 hours. The questioning focused on diversion of funds collected from depositors, the CID said.

Sailaja Kiran is accused No 2 in the case filed against the alleged irregularities in Margadarsi. Apart from the investigation officer in the case, DSP Ravi Kumar, two SPs V Harshavardhan Raju and Amit Bardar, a woman Assistant Commissioner of Police and nearly 30 officials participated in the questioning at Sailaja Kiran’s residence in Hyderabad.

According to sources, the CID sought to know as to where the money collected from depositors was diverted. It is learnt that the CID officials confronted Sailaja Kiran with documentary evidence.Speaking to the media after the questioning, DSP Ravi Kumar said they would serve notices soon on Sailaja Kiran as they want to question her again. He said Sailaja Kiran had given answers to only some of their questions. Ravi Kumar said doctors had conducted tests on Sailaja Kiran as she was facing health issues. The questioning was videographed.

