Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former TDP minister Devineni Uma slams AP CM for Polavaram project delay

As the elections are fast approaching, Jagan has taken up the exercise of filling pits at the Polavaram project with sand to mislead people.

Published: 07th June 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Devineni Umamaheswara Rao

Devineni Umamaheswara Rao (File Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former TDP minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday felt that the folly and lust for money of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had become a bane for the Polavaram Irrigation Project.Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “Jagan will remain in the history as the most inefficient Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, who could not complete the Polavaram project by getting adequate funds from the Centre, despite having 31 MPs. As the elections are fast approaching, Jagan has taken up the exercise of filling pits at the Polavaram project with sand to mislead people.”

“Leaving the Polavaram project displaced to their fate, Jagan had taken up the project of erecting statues at a cost of Rs 300 crore in the name of beautification,” the TDP leader remarked. He demanded that the YSRC government publish a white paper on the total expenditure incurred on the irrigation sector in the past four years and the details of the completed projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram projectYS Jagan Mohan ReddyDevineni Uma
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp