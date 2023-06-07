Former TDP minister Devineni Uma slams AP CM for Polavaram project delay

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former TDP minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday felt that the folly and lust for money of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had become a bane for the Polavaram Irrigation Project.Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “Jagan will remain in the history as the most inefficient Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, who could not complete the Polavaram project by getting adequate funds from the Centre, despite having 31 MPs. As the elections are fast approaching, Jagan has taken up the exercise of filling pits at the Polavaram project with sand to mislead people.”

“Leaving the Polavaram project displaced to their fate, Jagan had taken up the project of erecting statues at a cost of Rs 300 crore in the name of beautification,” the TDP leader remarked. He demanded that the YSRC government publish a white paper on the total expenditure incurred on the irrigation sector in the past four years and the details of the completed projects.

