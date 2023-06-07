Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five medical colleges to begin classes in Sept: AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini

The institutes will come up in Vizianagaram, Eluru, Nandyala, Machilipatnam, and Rajamahendravaram.

Published: 07th June 2023

AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini (File Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health and family welfare Vidadala Rajini clarified that the five new medical colleges will be opened in August this year, while classes will begin in September. During a videoconference on Tuesday, she reviewed the progress of works at the new colleges with the district Collectors and principals.

The institutes will come up in Vizianagaram, Eluru, Nandyala, Machilipatnam, and Rajamahendravaram. Each college will have 150 seats.She stressed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has prioritised the medical and health sector in the State.

Pointing out that the five colleges have received approvals from the National Medical Commission (NMC), the minister directed the district Collectors to focus on construction works, establishment of hostels, ensuring proper sanitation and electricity supply and recruitment of housekeeping and security staff. She also instructed them to buy sufficient buses for the convenience of the students.

Rajini also noted that the new medical colleges will ensure that students do not have to go to other States for their studies.Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Health Family Welfare Department commissioner J Nivas were present.

