Minor sends SOS on Disha App, assaulter held in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police rescued a minor girl and arrested a person for allegedly assaulting her on Tuesday. According to the police, the girl, a native of Chintapallipadu village in Yaddanapudi mandal in the district, had sent an SOS on Disha App.

On Tuesday, while she was going to a nearby shop, her neighbour Venki allegedly dragged her into his house, and assaulted her. The girl managed to escape and rushed to her house. She reported about the incident to the police via the app. In less than 10 minutes, the police reached the spot and enquired about the whole incident, and arrested Venki. The police registered a POCSO case and other sections under the IPC.

