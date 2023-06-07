Over 260 kg of red sanders powder seized, five arrested in AP

By Express News Service

Chandragiri police produce the

accused before media I Express

TIRUPATI: Chandragiri police arrested five persons for illegally transporting red sanders powder and seized 262 kg of red sanders powder, 72 trimmed red sanders logs and three vehicles, worth around Rs 1 crore.According to Chandragiri DSP TD Yaswanth, acting on a tip-off, circle inspector Tulasi Ram’s team conducted vehicular checks at Saikada Gutta close to Bodevandlapalle village in Yerravaripalem of Tirupati district.

Police intercepted a group of people, who tried to escape vehicular checks, caught the accused and seized the contraband concealed in nine bags and wood pieces in four bags.“The accused chopped down the red sanders trees in Seshachalam forest and trimmed the logs in the reapers. Later, they tried to transport the powder to Chennai in the guise of interior designing materials. The police have identified two main accused from Delhi involved in the smuggling and a man hunt was launched,” the DSP informed. The arrested were identified as Mohammad Rahul (52), J Karthik (35), M Baskaran (48) from Chennai and T Nagaraja (43), C Amarendra Raju (45) of Annamayya district.

Chandragiri police produce the accused before media I ExpressTIRUPATI: Chandragiri police arrested five persons for illegally transporting red sanders powder and seized 262 kg of red sanders powder, 72 trimmed red sanders logs and three vehicles, worth around Rs 1 crore.According to Chandragiri DSP TD Yaswanth, acting on a tip-off, circle inspector Tulasi Ram’s team conducted vehicular checks at Saikada Gutta close to Bodevandlapalle village in Yerravaripalem of Tirupati district. Police intercepted a group of people, who tried to escape vehicular checks, caught the accused and seized the contraband concealed in nine bags and wood pieces in four bags.“The accused chopped down the red sanders trees in Seshachalam forest and trimmed the logs in the reapers. Later, they tried to transport the powder to Chennai in the guise of interior designing materials. The police have identified two main accused from Delhi involved in the smuggling and a man hunt was launched,” the DSP informed. The arrested were identified as Mohammad Rahul (52), J Karthik (35), M Baskaran (48) from Chennai and T Nagaraja (43), C Amarendra Raju (45) of Annamayya district.