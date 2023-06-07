Home States Andhra Pradesh

Severe heatwave warning in four Andhra Pradesh districts

Pangidigudem in Eluru recorded the highest temperature of 44.9 degree Celsius on Tuesday

Published: 07th June 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:33 AM

A man pours water on his head to beat the heat in Vizag | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 12 mandals on Wednesday, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Of the total, one mandal each in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) and East Godavari districts, and five mandals each in Kakinada and Konaseema districts, might be affected by the severe heatwave.

While 17 mandals in the State witnessed severe heatwave on Tuesday, 161 mandals reported heatwave conditions.Pangidigudem in Eluru recorded the highest daytime temperature of 44.9° Celsius, followed by Tiruvuru in NTR district reporting 44.7° Celsius, Kondaigudem in ASR and Chityala in East Godavari districts logging 44.6° Celsius. Varadarajapuram in West Godavari district reported 43.3° Celsius.

The situation is expected to intensify on Wednesday, with certain parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts bracing for temperatures ranging between 45° Celsius and 47° Celsius. Some regions in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Konaseema, Prakasam, Nellore, YSR, and Tirupati districts are likely to record temperatures ranging between 42° Celsius and 44° Celsius.

In Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts, temperatures are expected to touch 40°C to 41°C.On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (Amaravati) has predicted that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are expected over isolated places in Rayalaseema for the next three days. Labourers working in the fields and shepherds have been cautioned against seeking shelter under trees.

