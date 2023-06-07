‘Take Home Ration’ scheme benefits over 23,000 pregnant women

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Take Home Ration (THR) scheme, which was initiated at Anganwadi centres, has benefitted as many as 23,681 women in Palanadu district. The programme aims to provide nutritious food to pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Though cooked food was being served to pregnant women at Anganwadi centers for several years, several women were reluctant to come the centre to have afternoon meal on a daily basis. As a result, the number of pregnant women suffering from anemia increased in the district.

On identifying this, the officials decided to re-launch the scheme, which received a huge response during the Covid-19 pandemic. After taking feedback from all beneficiaries, as most of them have opted for THR scheme, the officials re-launched the scheme on June 1.

“We have contacted all beneficiaries and recorded their opinion on the implementation of Take Home Ration scheme. Most of the beneficiaries expressed content over the new scheme. All their feedbacks were recorded in the dashboard,” the officials said.

While 2,010 Anganwadi centers, 1869 are sampoorna poshana kendras, and 162 are sampoorna poshana plus centers. “The THR kit contains mixed millets and wheat flour, dry fruits, dals, chikkis, rice, oil, eggs, and milk. The ration will be distributed to all beneficiaries from the first to the fifth of every month and second phase of eggs and milk will be distributed from 15 to 20 at their local anganwadi centers,” said the officials.

