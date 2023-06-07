Teen ends life after losing Rs 78,000 in online games

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A 19-year-old allegedly died by suicide after he lost Rs 78,000 in online games in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday. The deceased, S Sadvik, was a resident of Ghantipallipalem village in Kothapeta mandal.

According to Kothapeta SI V Mani Kumar, Sadvik’s aunt, who works as a house help abroad, used to send money to the teenager for his monthly expenses and to take care of his grandfather. Sadvik, who completed his intermediate, was searching for a job.

“The 19-year-old’s grandfather was hospitalised recently. Sadvik’s aunt had sent him the money for medical expenses,” police said.

Sadvik, however, used the same for betting on online games and allegedly lost all the money. “He lost Rs 78,000 and was afraid that his family members might admonish him for using the money meant for his grandfather’s medical expenses,’’ the police stated. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930; Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

