AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to launch 516 e-autos under 'Clean Andhra project'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will launch 516 e-autos as a part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh programme at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

The objective behind the launch of e-autos is not only meant to protect the environment but empower women as well. The implementation of e-autos for collecting segregated garbage would lead to a pollution-free and eco-friendly environment. “By encouraging women drivers, the state government is aiming to empower women by making them economically strong. The government has trained women in driving e-autos,” said Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Sri Lakshmi.

The government has proposed to supply e-Autos in Grade - II and Below Grade Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for waste segregation from households in 79 ULBs. The local bodies, which cannot meet operational and maintenance expenses of CNG/diesel autos from the user charges and have weak financial position, are proposed to deploy e-autos. Tenders have been floated and orders have been issued for the procurement of e-autos along with Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for five years.

E-autos are vehicles that are powered by one or more electric motors and use electricity stored in batteries as their primary source of energy. As of now, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Pvt Ltd has supplied 516 vehicles. Capacity of the vehicle is 500 kg. Average vehicle cost is `4,10,395. Average mileage of the vehicle is 85 km and it will require 4 hours for charging.

CM TO DISTRIBUTE VIDYA KANUKA KITS ON JUNE 12

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) kits at Krosuru on June 12, Palnadu district Collector Sivashankar Lotheti announced on Wednesday. The CM will also lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 217 crore in Pedakurapadu, including a bridge across the River Krishna at Madipadu on Bellamkonda-Amaravati Highway.

