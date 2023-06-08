Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dismisses reports of early polls

Asks ministers to reach out to people, highlighting govt welfare schemes in next 9 months

Published: 08th June 2023 09:07 AM

: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday dismissed the reports that the YSRC would go to early elections. Making it clear that the Assembly elections would be held as per schedule, he urged his Cabinet colleagues to reach out to the people in the next nine months.

Jagan, who chaired the State Cabinet meeting, reportedly told his ministerial colleagues that the people gave their mandate to the YSRC to govern for five years and they should complete the five-year tenure.
The YSRC supremo asserted that the party would come to power again if the ministers work more efficiently. 

“There are nine more months for the release of election notification. The ministers should work in coordination with the MLAs and take the government schemes and welfare initiatives effectively to the public,’’ he stressed.

Jagan asked the ministers to be available to the people and they should be among the public eliciting their problems and strive for the redressal of grievances.

Responding to the first phase of TDP election manifesto, which was released at the party’s Mahanadu, Jagan directed the ministers not to give much importance to it. The Chief Minister reportedly told them that the welfare schemes being implemented by their government would sail them through the elections.
“You should be among the masses giving wide publicity to the good work done by the government. The next nine months are crucial for us. You take forward the government’s welfare schemes to the poor and I will take care of the rest,’’ he reportedly told his colleagues.

There were reports from various quarters that the YSRC might go to early elections. Though senior party leaders like Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy have been asserting that there will not be any such move, the party rank and file had been of the view that elections might be advanced and held along with the polls of neighbouring Telangana State Assembly.

