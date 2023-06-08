AP government to abolish Vaidya Vidhana Parishad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to abolish the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) and treat its 14,653 employees as government staff, who would be shifted to the Directorate of Secondary Health. The Cabinet also sanctioned 2,118 posts for the new medical colleges in the State.

It also gave its approval to appoint regular employees in BC residential junior colleges, create supernumerary posts in cooperative societies and upgrade the deputy EE posts in the agricultural marketing department as EEs.

The cabinet approved a proposal to allot 28.35 acres of land of Chittoor Dairy to Amul on lease for 99 years to benefit dairy farmers in the cooperative sector. It also authorised the AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) to acquire loans to the tune of Rs 445 crore to expand 5G broadband services to rural areas. The Green Hydrogen, Ammonia Policy was also approved at the Cabinet meeting.

It gave its nod for the establishment of a 300 MW green energy plant in private sector with an investment of `300 crore in Sri Sathya Sai district. The government aims to produce 0.5 million tonnes of hydrogen and 5 million tonnes of ammonia per annum as part of the policy.

The proposal will provide employment to 12,000 people and give a boost to the renewable energy sector. The State Cabinet also gave its approval to provide statutory protection to the Aadhaar Card by ratifying the Aadhaar Ordinance-2023.

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to abolish the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) and treat its 14,653 employees as government staff, who would be shifted to the Directorate of Secondary Health. The Cabinet also sanctioned 2,118 posts for the new medical colleges in the State. It also gave its approval to appoint regular employees in BC residential junior colleges, create supernumerary posts in cooperative societies and upgrade the deputy EE posts in the agricultural marketing department as EEs. The cabinet approved a proposal to allot 28.35 acres of land of Chittoor Dairy to Amul on lease for 99 years to benefit dairy farmers in the cooperative sector. It also authorised the AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) to acquire loans to the tune of Rs 445 crore to expand 5G broadband services to rural areas. The Green Hydrogen, Ammonia Policy was also approved at the Cabinet meeting. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It gave its nod for the establishment of a 300 MW green energy plant in private sector with an investment of `300 crore in Sri Sathya Sai district. The government aims to produce 0.5 million tonnes of hydrogen and 5 million tonnes of ammonia per annum as part of the policy. The proposal will provide employment to 12,000 people and give a boost to the renewable energy sector. The State Cabinet also gave its approval to provide statutory protection to the Aadhaar Card by ratifying the Aadhaar Ordinance-2023.