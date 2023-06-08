AP govt ruined higher education: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the decline in ranks of AP universities, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday felt that the policies of the YSRC government had systematically destroyed higher education Taking to Twitter, he mentioned that the National Institutional Ranking Framework ranks released by the Ministry of Education have shown that the institutions from AP have fallen consistently since 2019 in terms of overall rankings.

While the rank of Andhra University declined to 76 in 2023 from 29 in 2019, Sri Venkateswara University did not even find a place in the top 100, he said, adding that it is pathetic that not even one institution from AP could find a place in the top 100 research institutions in the country.

“The funds meant for education have found their way into YSRC’s coffers. Teaching posts have been lying vacant for the last four years. Institutions have turned into a launchpad for YSRC’s political and anti-social activities,” he tweeted.

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the decline in ranks of AP universities, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday felt that the policies of the YSRC government had systematically destroyed higher education Taking to Twitter, he mentioned that the National Institutional Ranking Framework ranks released by the Ministry of Education have shown that the institutions from AP have fallen consistently since 2019 in terms of overall rankings. While the rank of Andhra University declined to 76 in 2023 from 29 in 2019, Sri Venkateswara University did not even find a place in the top 100, he said, adding that it is pathetic that not even one institution from AP could find a place in the top 100 research institutions in the country. “The funds meant for education have found their way into YSRC’s coffers. Teaching posts have been lying vacant for the last four years. Institutions have turned into a launchpad for YSRC’s political and anti-social activities,” he tweeted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });