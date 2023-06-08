Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Minister Ambati Rambabu releases water to Krishna delta

The Water Resources Minister urged farmers of the Krishna delta to take up Kharif operations.

Published: 08th June 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Ambati Rambabu releases water to the Krishna eastern and western deltas on Wednesday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday released water to the Krishna eastern and western deltas through the Krishna eastern main canal at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada for Kharif season.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said water was released to the canals in Guntur and Krishna districts a month ahead for Kharif operations as per the directive of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. At present, the Pulichintala project has 34 TMC of water.

“Farmers of Krishna delta get benefited from the early release of water for Kharif as they can raise three crops a year,” he said. The Water Resources Minister urged farmers of the Krishna delta to take up Kharif operations. Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and Dulam Nageswara Rao, NTR District Collector Dilli Rao and others were present.

