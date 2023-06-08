Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP to highlight achievements of Modi govt

He was quick to add that the State BJP leaders did not have any prior information about Naidu’s meeting with Shah.

​ Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar releases a booklet on the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vijayawada on Wednesday I Prasant Madugula ​

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A host of senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and the party national president JP Nadda, will visit the State this month. The Central BJP leaders will interact with local leaders and address public meetings as part of the party’s campaign to highlight the development achieved by the country during the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Amit Shah and Nadda will address public meetings in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati respectively, Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan will visit Puttaparthi. Union Minister V Muraleedharan will tour Rajamahendravaram.

State BJP president Somu Veerraju on Wednesday said the party would hold meetings with different sections of people, highlighting the achievements of Modi government. They would also take up a programme to visit each and every household in the State as part of a mass outreach programme, he said.
On TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with Amit Shah, Veerraju said, “Naidu is a senior leader and there is nothing wrong in meeting the Central leaders of our party.’’

He was quick to add that the State BJP leaders did not have any prior information about Naidu’s meeting with Shah. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar released a booklet brought out on the nine-year governance of Modi in Vijayawada. She said the Centre had allocated thousands of crores of rupees for various projects in AP.

