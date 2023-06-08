Home States Andhra Pradesh

Buggavanka project works hit roadblock in AP

most of low-lying areas including Ravindra Nagar bore the brunt of floods in November last when Buggavanka was in spate | Express

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Inordinate delay in completing the construction of Buggavanka project protection wall as part of beautification works in Kadapa city and the demolition of two low-lying bridges have been causing trouble to the commuters for the past one-and-a-half years, forcing them to opt for other routes increasing the travel time and distance. 

The project development works were initiated by former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2004. However, after his demise in 2009, the works have been progressing at a snail’s pace. The decade-old project is considered to be the bane of Kadapa district as the people are forced to live in knee-deep water and slush during flash floods and heavy rains. 

Due to lack of retaining wall, the swollen Buggavanka stream gushes into the colonies of low-lying areas during floods and give sleepless nights to the residents every year, resulting in property loss.

Addressing this issue, officials have taken up the protection wall construction works and as part of this the contracting agency had demolished two existing low-lying bridges across Buggavanka stream almost a year ago.

One bridge connects residents from Sharmiya Masjid to Gurralagadda, Gurralagadda to Chowtapalli Nabi Kota and Muduriya Nagar. The same bridge is also accessed by students to reach Government Girls College. The other bridge connects Badulla Saheb Makaan to Old Law College.

“With no other option, residents are travelling around Kadapa city to reach markets and students are opting for other roads to reach schools. With lack of access to bridges, the commuters and pedestrians are forced to travel an additional 1.5 km to reach their destination,” said Shaik Masthan, a resident of Ravindra Nagar.

CPI district secretary G Chandra demanded the officials to complete the beautification works of the city as soon as possible.

