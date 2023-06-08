CID to quiz Margadarsi Chairman, MD again for alleged irregularities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) has stated that Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL) Chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao and Managing Director Ch Sailaja Kiran will be questioned again pertaining to the alleged multi-crore chit fund scam.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Wednesday, AP CID Additional Superintendent of Police K Ravi Kumar said Sailaja Kiran was unresponsive when she was questioned pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the firm at her residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

He revealed that seven FIRs were registered pertaining to the alleged irregularities in MCFPL based on complaints lodged by the assistant registrar generals of various districts, providing corroborative evidence related to the violation of provisions of the Chit Fund Act and other Acts.

“We have got only a little information from the MCFPL MD during several questioning sessions. She has not given answers to some of our queries during the investigation and even tried to avoid questioning. She has given answers to only 25% of our queries,” he explained.

Clarifying that the AP CID is investigating the case as per the law, the Additional SP reiterated that it has no intention to trouble anyone unnecessarily. “Allegations levelled by Margadarsi and a section of vernacular media are baseless. During the questioning, we have treated the MCFPL Chairman and the MD with great respect. We have given freedom to the MD despite her unresponsive behaviour,” he added.

