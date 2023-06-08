Home States Andhra Pradesh

CID to quiz Margadarsi Chairman, MD again for alleged irregularities

She has not given answers to some of our queries during the investigation and even tried to avoid questioning.

Published: 08th June 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) has stated that Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL) Chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao and Managing Director Ch Sailaja Kiran will be questioned again pertaining to the alleged multi-crore chit fund scam.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Wednesday, AP CID Additional Superintendent of Police K Ravi Kumar said Sailaja Kiran was unresponsive when she was questioned pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the firm at her residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday.  

He revealed that seven FIRs were registered pertaining to the alleged irregularities in MCFPL based on complaints lodged by the assistant registrar generals of various districts, providing corroborative evidence related to the violation of provisions of the Chit Fund Act and other Acts. 

“We have got only a little information from the MCFPL MD during several questioning sessions. She has not given answers to some of our queries during the investigation and even tried to avoid questioning. She has given answers to only 25% of our queries,” he explained. 

Clarifying that the AP CID is investigating the case as per the law, the Additional SP reiterated that it has no intention to trouble anyone unnecessarily. “Allegations levelled by Margadarsi and a section of vernacular media are baseless. During the questioning, we have treated the MCFPL Chairman and the MD with great respect. We have given freedom to the MD despite her unresponsive behaviour,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Margadarsi Margadarsi Chit Fund
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp