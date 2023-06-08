Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops prevent abduction of disabled woman in Nellore

Published: 08th June 2023 09:01 AM

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Timely response from the police saved a 32-year-old differently-abled woman from attempted abduction and sexual abuse by a group of men near a petrol bunk at Kandukur in Nellore district. The three accused were subsequently arrested.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday midnight when the victim was walking back home alone after finishing her work due to unavailability of transportation. 

They added that the three accused travelling in an auto noticed the victim walking alone and allegedly tried to abduct her in a vehicle to sexually assault her. 

However, the woman managed to escape and ran into a petrol bunk. The alert staff dialled Disha SOS, after which police arrived in no time and arrested the accused.

