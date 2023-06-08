‘Early detection vital to curb brain tumours’

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Adopting a healthy lifestyle, early diagnosis, and increasing awareness among people are key to reducing brain tumour cases, opine experts. As the fourth most serious and widespread disease worldwide, brain cancer is anticipated to surpass skin cancer and become the second most prevalent form of cancer by 2030. The number of people suffering from brain tumours has been increasing since the last few years. Almost 40,000 new cases of brain tumours are being diagnosed each year in the country and over 5,000 brain tumour cases are reported in Guntur GGH till May in 2023.

Speaking to TNIE, renowned Neurophysician in Guntur Dr Tarakanadh said, “The increase in cases in the recent years is due to the latest equipment that detects brain tumours and increasing awareness among the people. People are more aware and alert now about such complicated issues than they were a decade ago. Prevention of brain tumours is challenging as most cases are not associated with identifiable risk factors. Thus, early detection is vital in opening treatment options and improving prognosis.’’

Giving insights on the tumours, the doctor said that brain tumours are abnormal growths that develop within the brain or its surrounding areas. They can be non-cancerous or malignant (cancerous). Signs and symptoms of a brain tumour vary depending on the tumour’s location, size and type, he added. Some small tumours do not show any symptoms until they grow big and can be found incidentally while doing brain imaging for some other reasons, he informed.

The symptoms include headaches that may be more severe in the morning, seizures, or difficulty in thinking, speaking or understanding language. Other symptoms include personality changes, weakness or paralysis in one part or one side of a person’s body, dizziness, vision issues, hearing issues, facial numbness or tingling nausea or vomiting, confusion and disorientation.

“Only about one-third of brain tumours are cancerous. But whether they are cancerous or not, brain tumours can impact brain function if they grow large enough to press on surrounding nerves, blood vessels and tissues,” Tarakanadh added.

Stating that every year June 8 is celebrated as World Brain Tumour Day globally to enhance understanding and raise awareness about the issue, the neuro surgeon said that It holds immense significance as a global platform dedicated to increasing awareness about brain tumours.

“This observance aims to shed light on the challenges faced by patients and their families, promote early detection, support research efforts, and advocate for improved treatment options. While brain tumours are not preventable, early diagnosis and treatment help to achieve cure or morbidity-free survival. With early detection, several brain tumours could be cured with medication and with the latest equipment and technology, 90% of neurosurgeries to remove brain tumours are successful. Adopting a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding exposure to environmental toxins may contribute to overall brain health,” Tarakanadh said.

