Heatwave spell likely to continue for next five days in AP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heatwave conditions accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places are likely to continue for the next five days due to the lower tropospheric westerly and south-westerly winds prevailing over the State, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (Amaravati).

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has predicted severe heatwave conditions in Naathavram mandal of Anakapalle district, Kotananduru and Rowthulapudi mandals of Kakinada district. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely in 229 mandals.

G Satyanarayana

Maximum daytime temperature of 44°C to 47°C is expected in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuramanyam, Alluri Sitama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts on Thursday.

IMD predicts severe heatwave conditions in three mandals

Additionally, several parts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyala, YSR, and Tirupati districts are likely to experience temperature between 42°C and 44°C. The temperature is expected to hover between 40°C and 41°C in some parts of Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts.

On Wednesday, a severe heatwave was recorded in five mandals, while heatwave conditions prevailed in 87 mandals. Kamavarapu Kota in Eluru district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45°C, followed by Kopperapadu in Bapatla district at 44.6°C. Chillakallu and Penuganchipolu in NTR district experienced a temperature of 44.3°C, while Kurichedu in Prakasam district, Kondaigudem in ASR district, and Jangamaheshwarapuram in Palnadu district recorded temperatures of 44.2°C.

Meanwhile, several parts in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Palnadu, Parvathipuram, Manyam, and Nandyala districts received rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the extreme hot weather. The combination of rain and gusty winds helped cool down the scorching heat. Alongside the refreshing rainfall, thunder and lightning accompanied with gusty winds were recorded in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts. A few areas on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam also experienced hailstorms.

VIZAG-BOUND INDIGO FLIGHT DIVERTED

Visakhapatnam: Indigo flight flying from Bengaluru to Vizag was diverted to Vijayawada following strong winds on Wednesday evening, according to airport director K Srinivasa Rao.The flight 6E 969 was scheduled to arrive in Vizag at 6.25 pm. However, owing to sudden change in weather conditions, the flight was diverted to Vijayawada. As many as 173 passengers were travelling on the flight. It took off from Vijayawada and reached the Port City at 9.25 pm. The return flight to Bengaluru also got delayed due to late arrival of the flight.

