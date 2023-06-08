Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra CM performs Bhoomi Puja for Venkateswara temple of TTD

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took part in the ritual.

Published: 08th June 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

A file photo of the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala, in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhoomi Puja for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple was performed at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde expressed, “Today is a very memorable day for our State, as the replica of the Tirumala Balaji temple is being constructed in Navi Mumbai. Not everybody is fortunate enough to visit Tirumala, so the temple will ensure that the desire of the people of Maharastra to have darshan of Lord Balaji is fulfilled.”

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took part in the ritual. Thanking the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Shinde said, “The government will cooperate with the TTD Trust Board for speedy completion of the temple in Navi Mumbai.”

Elaborating, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said the temple will come up in 10 acres. He added, “The temple plan is ready. Chairman and managing director of Raymond Group Gautam Hari Singhania has come forward to donate Rs 60 crore to Rs 75 crore for the construction. Similar to the temple in Tirumala, Pushkarini (sacred water tank for taking holy dip), Alankara Mandapam (ritual hall), Ratha Mandapam, Vahana Mandapam and four mada streets, encircling the shrine, will be constructed.” 

Subba Reddy explained that the entire structure will be built with stone sculpture. “The temple will become a reality in Navi Mumbai in less than two years,” he added. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MaharashtraSri Venkateswara Swamy temple
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp