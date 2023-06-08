Maharashtra CM performs Bhoomi Puja for Venkateswara temple of TTD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhoomi Puja for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple was performed at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde expressed, “Today is a very memorable day for our State, as the replica of the Tirumala Balaji temple is being constructed in Navi Mumbai. Not everybody is fortunate enough to visit Tirumala, so the temple will ensure that the desire of the people of Maharastra to have darshan of Lord Balaji is fulfilled.”

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took part in the ritual. Thanking the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Shinde said, “The government will cooperate with the TTD Trust Board for speedy completion of the temple in Navi Mumbai.”

Elaborating, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said the temple will come up in 10 acres. He added, “The temple plan is ready. Chairman and managing director of Raymond Group Gautam Hari Singhania has come forward to donate Rs 60 crore to Rs 75 crore for the construction. Similar to the temple in Tirumala, Pushkarini (sacred water tank for taking holy dip), Alankara Mandapam (ritual hall), Ratha Mandapam, Vahana Mandapam and four mada streets, encircling the shrine, will be constructed.”

Subba Reddy explained that the entire structure will be built with stone sculpture. “The temple will become a reality in Navi Mumbai in less than two years,” he added. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and other officials were present.

