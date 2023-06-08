Man wins Green India award for solid waste management

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Venkata Subba Rao Maddukuri from Vijayawada won the Green India Award for his voluntary services in Solid Waste Management. He has been credited with introducing the processes of multi-purpose composting and vermi-composting to Vijayawada city.

He received the award during the 2nd All India Mayors and RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations) Summit-2023 held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on June 7. Subba Rao is one of the 10 nominees selected from across the country.

Currently, Subba Rao works as a manager at Andhra Hospitals. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation had appointed him as an honorary consultant advisor for Solid Waste Management in 2007. He paved the way to build compost and vermi-compost plants with 50% to 100% public funding.

On the occasion, managing director of Andhra Hospitals Dr Paturi Venkata Ramana Murthy and staff congratulated Subba Rao.

